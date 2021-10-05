Charles E. “Chuck” Barker, age 63, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2021.

Chuck was born July 23, 1958 in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, the son of Ruth Mitchell Wilson and the late Leslie Gage Barker. He was raised in Potts Camp, Mississippi and moved to Somerville in his teenage years. He worked as a ranch hand. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Chuck worked as a correctional officer at the Wilder Youth Correctional Center, was a former owner of a heavy equipment service, proudly served the public while working at Farmer’s Hardware for 15 years where he sold firearms, was a firearms instructor and a truck driver. He was an avid sportsman whose hobbies included hunting and fishing. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Mr. Barker is survived by three daughters, Chasity Harvey of Brownsville, TN, Jessica Brown (Dustin) of Somerville, TN and Joanna Elder (Kenny) of Somerville, TN; his son, Randy Smith (April) of Somerville, TN; his mother, Ruth Wilson (Albert Thompson) of Somerville, TN; his stepmother, Mary Barker of Somerville, TN; four sisters, Dorothy Williams of Mississippi, Mary Davis of Somerville, TN, Janice Davis (Mike) of Somerville, TN and Beth Thompson of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Les Barker, Jr. of Somerville, TN and Ed Anderson of Somerville, TN; fifteen grandchildren, Jessie, Katie, Whitney, Sean, Hayden, Skylar, Riley, Randy III, Julius, Dana, Christian, Wes, Hazel, Dawson, Charleigh Jo; and two great-grandchildren, Waylon and Bentley. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lindsey.

Funeral Services for Mr. Barker will be held at 12 noon Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Jim Whitley officiating. Interment will follow in the Barker Family Cemetery in Somerville. A visitation for Mr. Barker will be from 6 to 9 P.M. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

