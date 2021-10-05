David “Heavy” Stevenson

Name: City & State Stevenson DavidDavid “Heavy” Stevenson of Buchanan, TN
Age: 64
Place of Death: Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN
Date of Death: Saturday, October 2, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Don Campbell of Puryear Church of Christ
Place of Burial: Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: March 29, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan
 Charles B. Stevenson, preceded

Dorothy L. Tomlin Stevenson of Roseville, MI
 Kimberly Stevenson of Buchanan, TN; Married: April 5, 1989
Sons: City/State Richard (Rachael) Kovacs of Italy

Kevin (Jessica) Kovacs of Colorado Springs, CO

Chris Kovacs of Buchanan, TN

Michael (Bobbie) Kovacs of Buchanan, TN
Grandchildren: Kaytlyn Kovacs, Kaleb Kovacs, Hannah Fields, Matthew Kovacs, Shane Kovacs, Hunter Cannon, Ryleigh Kovacs, Heidi Palanki, and Michael Kovacs II.
Brothers: City/State Andy (Cindy) Stevenson of Roscommon, MI

Chuck (Helen) Stevenson of Warren, MI

Bobby Stevenson of Roseville, MI
Other Relatives: Also survived by special God daughter, Lori Koester Scott of Clinton Township, MI and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Personal Information: David worked at Dana Corporation for 20 years and has been a large part of Spanky’s in Puryear since 2007.

 

