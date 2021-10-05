David “Heavy” Stevenson
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|David “Heavy” Stevenson of Buchanan, TN
|Age:
|64
|Place of Death:
|Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Don Campbell of Puryear Church of Christ
|Place of Burial:
|Cremation will follow the service.
|Visitation:
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 29, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Charles B. Stevenson, preceded
Dorothy L. Tomlin Stevenson of Roseville, MI
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Kimberly Stevenson of Buchanan, TN; Married: April 5, 1989
|Sons: City/State
|Richard (Rachael) Kovacs of Italy
Kevin (Jessica) Kovacs of Colorado Springs, CO
Chris Kovacs of Buchanan, TN
Michael (Bobbie) Kovacs of Buchanan, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Kaytlyn Kovacs, Kaleb Kovacs, Hannah Fields, Matthew Kovacs, Shane Kovacs, Hunter Cannon, Ryleigh Kovacs, Heidi Palanki, and Michael Kovacs II.
|Brothers: City/State
|Andy (Cindy) Stevenson of Roscommon, MI
Chuck (Helen) Stevenson of Warren, MI
Bobby Stevenson of Roseville, MI
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by special God daughter, Lori Koester Scott of Clinton Township, MI and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
|Personal Information:
|David worked at Dana Corporation for 20 years and has been a large part of Spanky’s in Puryear since 2007.