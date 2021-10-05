Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State David “Heavy” Stevenson of Buchanan, TN

Age: 64

Place of Death: Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN

Date of Death: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Don Campbell of Puryear Church of Christ

Place of Burial: Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service

Date/Place of Birth: March 29, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Charles B. Stevenson, preceded Dorothy L. Tomlin Stevenson of Roseville, MI

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Kimberly Stevenson of Buchanan, TN; Married: April 5, 1989

Sons: City/State Richard (Rachael) Kovacs of Italy Kevin (Jessica) Kovacs of Colorado Springs, CO Chris Kovacs of Buchanan, TN Michael (Bobbie) Kovacs of Buchanan, TN

Grandchildren: Kaytlyn Kovacs, Kaleb Kovacs, Hannah Fields, Matthew Kovacs, Shane Kovacs, Hunter Cannon, Ryleigh Kovacs, Heidi Palanki, and Michael Kovacs II.

Brothers: City/State Andy (Cindy) Stevenson of Roscommon, MI Chuck (Helen) Stevenson of Warren, MI Bobby Stevenson of Roseville, MI

Other Relatives: Also survived by special God daughter, Lori Koester Scott of Clinton Township, MI and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.