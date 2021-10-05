Duane Edward Money

Duane Edward Money, age 51, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Pentecostal Tabernacle of Alamo, TN. Burial to follow in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery of Sardis, TN. A visitation for the Money family will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Money was born on November 2, 1969, in Chicago, IL and worked for Kirkland’s for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife: Martha Lonon Money; and one stepsister: Ronda Jurs.

He is survived by his father: Edward Donald Money (Goldie) of Pocahontas, AR; his mother: Patricia Ann Mooney Waddle of Alamo, TN; three stepdaughters: April Rainey of Jackson, TN, Amanda Walters of Henderson, TN, Jayme Rainey of Jackson, TN; one brother: Gary Money (Kelly) of Paragould, AR; one stepbrother: Ralph Collier (Natasha) of Brooklyn, AR; one sister: Carla Graddy (Ben) of Maynard, AR; one stepsister: Vickie Schutze (Rob) of McHenry, IL; He leaves a legacy of five step grandchildren.

