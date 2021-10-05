LIFELINE reports critically low blood donation levels

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services says blood donation levels are critically low.

“If we do not see an increase in donors this week, it is quite possible that we will run out of blood for West Tennessee’s hospitals,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE. “We realize that people have a lot on their minds, but we are begging those who can donate blood to make giving a priority.”

According to LIFELINE, this isn’t just a local issue. They say the American Association of Blood Banks and America’s Blood Centers released a joint statement saying:

“Blood centers across the country are currently reporting low blood supplies… Fall is typically a time when the blood supply is more stable – If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, hospitals may be forced to alter treatment for some patients or cancel some patient surgeries. Blood donations are needed now to help maintain optimal care for all patients.”

“We are also continuing to feel the continued impact of the current staffing shortage,” Roach said. “Pre-pandemic, we sent out three mobile units a day Monday-Friday. We are now down to two mobile drives a day—sometimes even one—due to our low number of staff.”

You can find list of blood drives for October here.

