Linda Gail Griffith Perry, age 70, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and wife of the late Marvin Perry, departed this life Thursday evening, September 30 ,2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Linda was born February 7, 1951 in Memphis, the daughter of the late Grant Sullivan Griffith and Cordelia Edwin Hamby Griffith. She was a 1969 graduate of Fayette Ware High School in Somerville, Tennessee. She was raised in Gallaway, Tennessee and lived in Memphis and Bartlett for much of her life. Linda was employed in childcare in various churches she attended before her retirement in 2001. She was married August 2, 1975 to Marvin Perry and was of the Methodist faith. She most recently attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Bartlett. Linda enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, going to craft fairs, collecting jewelry, sewing, gardening and singing church hymns.

Mrs. Perry is survived by two daughters, Glenda Rodgers (Chris) of Atoka, TN and Cristaldawn Smith (Matthew) of Bartlett, TN; her brother, James Griffith (Margaret); five grandchildren, Chris Mayfield, Cheyenne Ferrell, Hayley Ferrell, Nathaniel Smith and Lydia Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Ezreal Reese and Eastin Brock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Lynn Perry and two sisters, Sandra McCulley (Jimmie) and Virginia Ann Smith.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Perry will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community.

