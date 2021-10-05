Mugshots : Madison County : 10/04/21 – 10/05/21

1/11 Jones, Cedric Jones, Cedric: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony

2/11 Barison, Bruce Barison, Bruce: Hold for other agency

3/11 George, Amanda George, Amanda: Aggravated assault

4/11 Harden, Chad Harden, Chad: Theft over $60,000

5/11 King, Ronnie King, Ronnie: Failure to appear



6/11 Lyons, Tywan Lyons, Tywan: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/11 Matthews, Maurice Matthews, Maurice: Failure to appear

8/11 Mckinnie, William Mckinnie, William: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle

9/11 Patterson, Christopher Patterson, Christopher: Schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations

10/11 Teague, Marquis Teague, Marquis: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony



11/11 Webb, Thaddieus Webb, Thaddieus: Driving under the influence























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/05/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.