Senator takes part in 7th annual Barbecue Fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn. — One senator showed his thanks to his supporters.

1/3 Ed Jackson at fundraiser

2/3 Ed Jackson at fundraiser

3/3 Ed Jackson at fundraiser





Sen. Ed Jackson was a part of the seventh annual Barbecue Fundraiser on Tuesday.

The plates included a barbecue sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans, and a brownie for dessert.

Guests enjoyed a live musical performance, special guests, and much more.

