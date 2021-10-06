Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/21 – 10/06/21

1/18 Tiffiney House Tiffiney House: Disorderly conduct

2/18 Anthony Parrott Anthony Parrott: Shoplifting/theft of property

3/18 Antwon Brown Antwon Brown: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, schedule II drug violations

4/18 Curtis Bailey Curtis Bailey: Public intoxication

5/18 Drevarion Pirtle Drevarion Pirtle: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



6/18 Edward Carter Edward Carter: Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/18 Gyasi Pullum Gyasi Pullum: Driving under the influence

8/18 Howard Edwards Howard Edwards: Aggravated assault

9/18 Howard Williams Howard Williams: Failure to appear

10/18 Johnny Spain Johnny Spain: Driving under the influence



11/18 Melissa Holt Melissa Holt: Disorderly conduct

12/18 Quoterrius Osler Quoterrius Osler: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/18 Randall Gray Randall Gray: Assault

14/18 Rivious Jones Rivious Jones: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

15/18 Roger Moore Roger Moore: Failure to appear, violation of probation



16/18 Thomas Haenitsch Thomas Haenitsch: Failure to appear

17/18 Virgil Basemore Virgil Basemore: Ignition interlock devices required

18/18 Willie Jones Willie Jones: Violation of probation





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/06/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.