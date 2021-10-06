Mugshots : Madison County : 10/05/21 – 10/06/21 October 6, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/18Tiffiney House Tiffiney House: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Anthony Parrott Anthony Parrott: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Antwon Brown Antwon Brown: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Curtis Bailey Curtis Bailey: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Drevarion Pirtle Drevarion Pirtle: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Edward Carter Edward Carter: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Gyasi Pullum Gyasi Pullum: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Howard Edwards Howard Edwards: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Howard Williams Howard Williams: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Johnny Spain Johnny Spain: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Melissa Holt Melissa Holt: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Quoterrius Osler Quoterrius Osler: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Randall Gray Randall Gray: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Rivious Jones Rivious Jones: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Roger Moore Roger Moore: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Thomas Haenitsch Thomas Haenitsch: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Virgil Basemore Virgil Basemore: Ignition interlock devices required Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Willie Jones Willie Jones: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/05/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/06/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter