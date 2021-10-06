Showers & Clouds Moving Out! Sunny and Warmer Weather on the Way!

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for October 6th:

Rain showers and thunderstorms are firing up across Alabama and Middle Tennessee this afternoon. The storms are moving north but are slowly drifting westward as well and could move into sections of West Tennessee this evening and tonight. Overnight the clouds and rain chances will move out. Nicer weather is on the way for the end of the work week. We are keeping an eye on a couple systems that will try to impact our weather this weekend next week though, catch the latest forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly to partly cloudy and the winds will go calm as the night goes on. A few showers could linger overnight and chances for rain are are around 20% overnight. Temperatures will drop down to the low 60s for most of West Tennessee. Some weak storms could mix in with some of the rain showers but anything significant is not expected.

THURSDAY:

Most of the showers from the stalled out system will clear out on Wednesday but a few could linger into the first half of the day on Thursday, but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. Skies will start out mostly to partly cloudy but should clear out as the day goes on. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the upper 70s or low 80s depending on the amount of afternoon sunshine that you see. Winds are expected to come out of the west and that will help push the stalled out low away from West Tennessee. Lows will fall down to the low 60s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

The weather looks fantastic for Friday across the area with highs expected to reach the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are likely and the winds will come out of the southwest. The weather for Friday night football looks great with temperatures forecast to be in the 70s during the games and rain showers are currently not in the forecast. Lows Friday night will dip down to the low 60s again.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny skies, dry and amazing weather is expected to move in for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. The winds are expected to be light and come out of the south. Rain is not likely, so we are NOT expecting any cancellation of outdoor events or celebrations like we saw the previous weekend. Enjoy a tremendous weekend folks, you deserve it!

NEXT WEEK:

A cold front will try to impact our weather for Columbus Day across West Tennessee. Forecast models are not in agreement with the timing and strength of the front. Some of the models even have the system stalling out or tracking to the north of our region. As of now the forecast is calling for a 30% chance for rain and weak storms with partly cloudy skies for the holiday. Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s and could be warmer if the front doesn’t make it. If the front passes by highs, Tuesday and Wednesday will make it to around 80° with overnight lows falling down to around 60°. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather is expected for the middle of next week. We will be tracking the systems that will be approaching this weekend and early next week in the Storm Team Weather Center in the meantime.

