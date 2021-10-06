TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hardeman County.

According to the TBI, correctional officers with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office were outside of the Hardeman County Justice Complex when they were shot at.

The TBI says three Bolivar police officers arrived on the scene, but the shooter had already left the area.

The TBI says that preliminary information shows that the person believed to be the shooter returned to the scene and exited his vehicle to confront the officers.

The TBI reports that is when the officers used their weapons and hit the person that was later identified as Andra Devon Murphy, 43, of Toone.

The TBI says that Murphy was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to those injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident, the TBI says.

You can read the full news release from the TBI here.

