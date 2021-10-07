Dense Fog Advisory This Morning

Thursday Forecast Update for October 7th:

The upper level low and stalled out front that brought plenty of rainfall to the region is slowly moving away and a strong ridge of high pressure moves in just in time for the weekend. We’ll have only a low chance of a pop-up isolated shower late with most of the day being a mix of clouds and sunshine. Nicer weather is on the way for the end of the work week. We are keeping an eye on a couple systems that will try to impact our weather this weekend next week though, catch the latest forecast right here.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM*

A foggy start to the morning ahead of a nice mix of sun and clouds.

TODAY:

Skies will start out foggy but should clear out as the day goes on. Highs today are expected to reach the low 80s depending on the amount of afternoon sunshine that you see. Winds are expected to come out of the west and that will help push the stalled out low away from West Tennessee. Lows will fall down to the low 60s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

The weather looks fantastic for Friday across the area with highs expected to reach the low 80s. Mostly sunny skies are likely and the winds will come out of the southwest. The weather for Friday night football looks great with temperatures forecast to be in the 70s during the games and rain showers are currently not in the forecast. Lows Friday night will dip down to the low 60s again.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny skies, dry and amazing weather is expected to move in for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. The winds are expected to be light and come out of the south. Rain is not likely, so we are NOT expecting any cancellation of outdoor events or celebrations like we saw the previous weekend. Enjoy a tremendous weekend folks, you deserve it!

NEXT WEEK:

A cold front will try to impact our weather for Columbus Day across West Tennessee. Forecast models are not in agreement with the timing and strength of the front. Some of the models even have the system stalling out or tracking to the north of our region. As of now the forecast is calling for a 30% chance for rain and weak storms with partly cloudy skies for the holiday. Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s and could be warmer if the front doesn’t make it. If the front passes by highs, Tuesday and Wednesday will make it to around 80° with overnight lows falling down to around 60°. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather is expected for the middle of next week. We will be tracking the systems that will be approaching this weekend and early next week in the Storm Team Weather Center in the meantime.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com