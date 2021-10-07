Jack Nance Gresham, age 62, resident of Williston, Tennessee, retired Army Major Artillery Officer of 22 years including prior enlisted time, a Soldier of the Gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for 19 years, and husband of Flotyl Kuan Gresham, departed this life suddenly on Sunday evening, October 3, 2021 at his home.

Bro. Jack was born June 23, 1959 in Greenville, South Carolina, the son of the late James Gresham and his mother, Beverly Stevenson Gresham, who survives. He graduated from Morristown High School West in 1977 and attended East Tennessee State University for two years where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and worked at the Freedom Hall.

Bro. Jack enlisted in the Army from 1981 until 1983 where he was stationed at Neckarsulm, Germany in the Pershing Artillery Unit. He completed the enlisted assignment in 1984 and joined the National Guard in Lawton, Oklahoma. He went back to college at Cameron University and joined the ROTC (Reserve Officer’s Training Corps). There, he met his wife, Flotyl Kuan, in the school library, where they spent more time flirting than studying for classes. He graduated in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a minor in Military Science. He also received a President’s cadet award and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant to the United States Army. He moved up the ranks to Major as he moved around the globe to places including Augsburg, Germany, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort McPherson, Georgia, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii and Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he retired in 2001.

Bro. Jack relocated to Germantown, Tennessee to be closer to his family and attend Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary. While at seminary, he taught Sunday School, preached at Calvary Mission and worked at Germantown Baptist Church as the Single Adult Minister. He received a Master of Divinity and received the call to lead as pastor at First Baptist Church Macon in November 2010. He had a passion for serving his communities and caring for everyone around him. As a humble Believer in Christ, he took every opportunity to share the Gospel through both word and deed. He loved hunting, golfing, farming and making homemade ice cream for his loved ones. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Bro. Gresham is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Flotyl Gresham; his daughter, Lizzy Huey (Chad); two sons, Jimmy Gresham (Alaina) and Jack Gresham; his mother, Beverly Gresham; three brothers, Greg Gresham (Vicky), Mike Gresham and Tim Gresham; his granddaughter, Oakley; four nieces, Kelley, Whitney, Maggie and Emma; and his nephew, Bradley.

Funeral Services for Bro. Gresham will be held at 12 noon Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Ken Story officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Bro. Gresham will be from 10 A.M. until 12 noon Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jerry Culver, Richard Garrett, Larry Kennon, Dennis Roberts, Bo Fletchall, David Baird, W.L. Murray and Richard Koglin. Honorary pallbearers will be J.W. Allen, Dennis Krause, Rodney Stillman, Johnny Houston, Lynn Burke and Don Blackburn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church Macon, 9895 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076, Calvary Rescue Missions, 960 S. 3rd Street, Memphis, TN 38106 or the Bob Campbell Mission Scholarship, P.O. Box 337, Somerville, TN 38068.

