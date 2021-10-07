Kevin Sherman, Sr.
Kevin Sherman, Sr., age 64, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. A visitation for the Sherman Family will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 3:00 P.M.
Mr. Kevin was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 26, 1956, to the late Robert Eugene Sherman and Betty E. Kellam Bennett. He worked for French Trucking and was a OTR Truck Driver for many years. He was also preceded in death by two sons: Matthew Sherman and an Infant Son; one daughter: Crystal Joanne Sherman; and one stepson: Daniel Lilly.
He is survived by his wife of over 20 years: Rose Sherman of Humboldt, TN; two sons: Kevin Sherman II (Stacey) and Kurtis Sherman all of Cookeville, TN; one stepdaughter: Melissa Clark of Humboldt, TN; five brothers: Mike Sherman (Janice) of Oaklandon, IN, Mark Sherman of Fortville, IN, Harry Sherman of Cookeville, TN, Jason Sherman of Cookeville, TN; one sister: Rhonda Cantrell (Phillip) of Livingston, TN; his stepmother: Virginia Sherman of Cookeville, TN; a Special Cousin: Joni Miles Therrien of Fortville, IN; He leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.