Kevin Sherman, Sr., age 64, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. A visitation for the Sherman Family will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 3:00 P.M.

Mr. Kevin was born in Indianapolis, IN on November 26, 1956, to the late Robert Eugene Sherman and Betty E. Kellam Bennett. He worked for French Trucking and was a OTR Truck Driver for many years. He was also preceded in death by two sons: Matthew Sherman and an Infant Son; one daughter: Crystal Joanne Sherman; and one stepson: Daniel Lilly.

He is survived by his wife of over 20 years: Rose Sherman of Humboldt, TN; two sons: Kevin Sherman II (Stacey) and Kurtis Sherman all of Cookeville, TN; one stepdaughter: Melissa Clark of Humboldt, TN; five brothers: Mike Sherman (Janice) of Oaklandon, IN, Mark Sherman of Fortville, IN, Harry Sherman of Cookeville, TN, Jason Sherman of Cookeville, TN; one sister: Rhonda Cantrell (Phillip) of Livingston, TN; his stepmother: Virginia Sherman of Cookeville, TN; a Special Cousin: Joni Miles Therrien of Fortville, IN; He leaves a legacy of 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.