Martha C. Foster

WBBJ Staff,
Foster MarthaMartha C. Foster of Paris, TN
71
St. Thomas Hospital in Murfreesboro
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
2:00 PM Sunday, October 10, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Dr. Gary Collier
Shady Grove Cemetery
11:30 AM – 2:00 PM Sunday, prior to the service
December 10, 1949 in Paris, TN
Trey Foster, Houston Smethwick, Austin Maxey, Timmy Nored,

Brad Washburn, and Jamie Tuck.
James Everette Nored and Addie Lou Ray Nored, both preceded
Amy (Kevin) Smethwick of Palmersville, TN
James Dancil (Jennifer) Foster of Dresden, TN
Glenda Wright of Martin, TN
Mike Nored of Nashville, TN

Terry (Jackie) Nored of Rayville, LA

Lowell Nored, Duaine Nored, Gary Nored,  and Phillip Nored, all four preceded
Lauren (Austin) Maxey, Houston Smethwick, Lauren Lyles, Trey Foster, Liddia Foster.
Piper Maxey and Mace Foster
Longtime friend and companion: Larry Ashlock of Paris, TN

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Martha was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts