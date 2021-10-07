Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/21 – 10/07/21 October 7, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Hurley, William Hurley, William: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Agins, Aheamda Agins, Aheamda: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Banks, Jeri Banks, Jeri: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Barton, Robert Barton, Robert: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Bolton, Sherry Bolton, Sherry: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Brown, Jazmine Brown, Jazmine: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Brown, Kendrick Brown, Kendrick: Aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Echevarria, Leonardo Echevarria, Leonardo: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Grandberry, Ozell Grandberry, Ozell: Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Langley, Jamie Langley, Jamie: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Lucas, Melanie Lucas, Melanie: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Saxon, John Saxon, John: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Whidden, Alexandria Whidden, Alexandria: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Jeremy: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter