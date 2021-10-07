Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/21 – 10/07/21

1/14 Hurley, William Hurley, William: Failure to appear

2/14 Agins, Aheamda Agins, Aheamda: Vandalism

3/14 Banks, Jeri Banks, Jeri: Violation of probation

4/14 Barton, Robert Barton, Robert: Violation of probation

5/14 Bolton, Sherry Bolton, Sherry: Violation of probation



6/14 Brown, Jazmine Brown, Jazmine: Violation of probation

7/14 Brown, Kendrick Brown, Kendrick: Aggravated assault, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/14 Echevarria, Leonardo Echevarria, Leonardo: Failure to appear

9/14 Grandberry, Ozell Grandberry, Ozell: Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/14 Langley, Jamie Langley, Jamie: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine



11/14 Lucas, Melanie Lucas, Melanie: Violation of probation

12/14 Saxon, John Saxon, John: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

13/14 Whidden, Alexandria Whidden, Alexandria: Failure to appear

14/14 Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Jeremy: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.