Warmer than Average Conditions Continue Across West Tennessee

Weather Update – Thursday, October 7 – 4: 30 PM

TODAY:

We saw a very pleasant today across West Tennessee. Remaining showers from yesterday tapered off, leaving partly cloudy skies in today’s forecast. High’s reached into the lower 80’s today with heat index values not much warmer. This should be the start of our warming trend over the next week. We will continue to see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions overnight. Lows should drop into the lower 60’s before warming back up tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Another pleasant day in store today. Clouds will gradually begin to clear over the day as the passing front continue to push east. This should lead to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Highs should remain in the lower 80’s with head index values around the same. A light breeze should be coming from the south. Overnight, a few more clouds should move in bringing partly cloudy skies. Lows should drop into the lower 60’s once again.

THIS WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny skies continue this weekend thanks to a high pressure to our south. Highs should reach into the lower to mid 80’s on Saturday. Wind speeds could pick up into the teens and last into the overnight hours. Lows should drop into the lower 60’s overnight. On Sunday, sunshine helps highs reach in the mid 80’s. Wind speeds in the teens continue. Lows should drop into the mid 60’s and clouds begin to move in, with partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of another front.

THIS WEEK:

A cold front moves in on Monday, bringing a mostly cloudy day. Highs should reach in the lower 80’s with lows in the lower to mid 60’s. Wind speeds increase event more into the 20’s with gusts even stronger possible. Showers and storms should hold off until after sunset. Not a low of rainfall accumulation is expected at the moment.

A few lingering showers are possible into Tuesday. Highs in the lower to mid 80’s with lows in the mid 60’s are expected. Partly cloudy skies continue on Tuesday and wind speeds return to normal.

On Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies return again ahead of another front. Highs in the lower 80’s are expected with lows in the lower 60’s. Once again, showers hold off until after sunset, bringing more storms and rainfall expected than previously.

After the front passes Thursday, cooler temperatures are in store with highs in the upper 60’s. Skies are looking mostly cloudy as of right now with clouds tapering off gradually.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com