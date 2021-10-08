A Sunny To Warmer Weekend

Friday Forecast Update for October 8th:

Good Friday Everyone! Currently an upper level low pressure continues to pull out of the region. Skies are mostly clear across the region and patchy fog

has developed across the region, which will soon give way to abundant sunshine throughout our Friday. A nice ridge of strong high pressure will continue to build in for the weekend with only a slight chance of a quick shower along the ridge early morning tomorrow. No worries as we’ll quickly return to sunshine shortly around sunrise.

TODAY:

Skies will start out foggy but should clear out as the day goes on. Highs today are expected to reach the middle 80’s. Winds are expected to come out of the west and that will help push the stalled out low away from West Tennessee. Developing clouds should hold our temperatures a little warmer in the morning at around 64 degrees but some areas will be a little cooler in the clearer areas.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds late overnight with with lows around 64. A slight chance of a shower mainly between 4 and 6 a.m. Skies will clear away to sunshine by mid to late morning Saturday with plenty of sunshine the rest of the day with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80’s. It will begin to feel humid in the afternoon as well.

THE WEEKEND:

Mostly sunny skies, dry and amazing weather is expected to move in for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. The winds are expected to be light and come out of the south. Rain is not likely, so we are NOT expecting any cancellation of outdoor events or celebrations like we saw the previous weekend. Enjoy a tremendous weekend folks, you deserve it!

NEXT WEEK:

A cold front will try to impact our weather for Columbus Day across West Tennessee. Forecast models are indicating a cold front will move close to the area on Monday. As of now the forecast is calling for a 40% chance for rain and weak storms with partly cloudy skies for the holiday. Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s and could be warmer if the front doesn’t make it. If the front passes by highs, Tuesday and Wednesday will make it to around 80° with overnight lows falling down to around 60°. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather is expected for the middle of next week. We will be tracking the systems that will be approaching this weekend and early next week in the Storm Team Weather Center in the meantime.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com