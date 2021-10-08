Eddie Baskin

1945 – 2021

Eddie Joe Baskin, age 76, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Deborah L. Baskin, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at his home.

Eddie was born October 6, 1945 in Memphis, the son of the late James Elkin Baskin and Ruby Inez Wilson Baskin. He graduated from Memphis Technical High School in 1964 and was employed for 42 years as a machinist for Layne & Bowler Pump and Aurora Pump before his retirement in 2008. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists Union. Eddie was married January 26, 1994 to the former Deborah L. Hellman and had been a resident of the Oakland area for nine years. He

loved being with his family more than anything, and enjoyed woodworking, fishing and being outdoors.

Mr. Baskin is survived by his wife, Deborah L. Baskin of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Bridget Graham (Ambrose) of Sugar Land, TX; his son, Brian Baskin (Denise) of Dickson, TN; his stepdaughter, Kristie M. Holmes of Oak Grove, KY; his stepson, James S. Holmes of Collierville, TN; his sister, Peggy Orman (Joe) of Bartlett, TN; two brothers, Larry Baskin (Carolyn) of Memphis, TN and Tommy Baskin (Cheryl) of Bartlett, TN; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Smith, Zach Moore, Robert Moore, Chelsee Heath, Hunter Baskin, Abigaile Holmes and Addison Holmes; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Harriott and his brother, Michael Baskin.

Memorial Services for Mr. Baskin will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Larry Baskin officiating.

A visitation for Mr. Baskin will be from 1:30 to 3 P.M. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

