Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/21 – 10/08/21

1/9 Gibbs, Marsha Ann Gibbs, Marsha Ann: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear

2/9 Bond, Shantea Late Bond, Shantea Late: Violation of probation

3/9 Brown, Quintez Brown, Quintez: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

4/9 Burton, Khylan Burton, Khylan: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence

5/9 Giden, Kentavious Giden, Kentavious: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed



6/9 Henley, Broderick Henley, Broderick: Violation of probation

7/9 Justus, Timothy L Justus, Timothy L: Failure to appear, violation of probation

8/9 Stines, Devan P Stines, Devan P: Shoplifting/theft of property

9/9 Taylor, Otis Lamar Taylor, Otis Lamar: Simple domestic assault



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/08/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.