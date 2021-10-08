Mugshots : Madison County : 10/07/21 – 10/08/21 October 8, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Gibbs, Marsha Ann Gibbs, Marsha Ann: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Bond, Shantea Late Bond, Shantea Late: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Brown, Quintez Brown, Quintez: Public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Burton, Khylan Burton, Khylan: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Giden, Kentavious Giden, Kentavious: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Henley, Broderick Henley, Broderick: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Justus, Timothy L Justus, Timothy L: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Stines, Devan P Stines, Devan P: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Taylor, Otis Lamar Taylor, Otis Lamar: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/08/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter