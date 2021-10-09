Dry And Warmer This Weekend, Storms Approach For Monday

Saturday Forecast Update for October 9th:

*Strong Storms May Be In The Mix Late Monday*

It is something we’re watching closely as a strong southwesterly flow will increase moisture to air ratios over the area by the end of the weekend. A fairly strong low pressure system will develop to our west along with stronger winds aloft and a weak cold front will all come together to produce a possible severe outbreak over the southern Plains on Sunday. The storm system expected to weaken as it heads our way by late Monday, however, A few storms may hold together or become strong over the area late Monday. Stay with WBBJ 7 and the StormTracker 7 WeatherTeam for the latest updates as we move ahead.

On To Great Weather For The Weekend:

TODAY:

Skies will start out foggy but should clear out as the day goes on. Highs today are expected to reach the upper 80’s. Winds are expected to come out of the southwest aorund 5 – 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and mild with lows around 65. A sunny start to Sunday with sunshine throughout the day and highs around 88.

TOMORROW:

It will be time to crank up the air conditioners as highs will be just under 90 for the high on Sunday!! We’ll also notice more humid and less comfortable conditions as the moisture really starts loading into the air around us. Heat index readings will top out around 90 in the warmest part of the day.

NEXT WEEK:

A cold front will try to impact our weather for Columbus Day across West Tennessee. Forecast models are indicating a cold front will move close to the area on Monday. As of now the forecast is calling for a 40% chance for rain and weak storms with partly cloudy skies for the holiday. Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s and could be warmer if the front doesn’t make it. If the front passes by highs, Tuesday and Wednesday will make it to around 80° with overnight lows falling down to around 60°. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather is expected for the middle of next week. We will be tracking the systems that will be approaching this weekend and early next week in the Storm Team Weather Center in the meantime.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com