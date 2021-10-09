Lee appoints judges to two circuit courts after retirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the appointments of two circuit court judges.

Lee said in a statement Friday that Brent Bradberry has been named as a judge in the 24th Judicial District, which includes Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin, and Henry counties.

Bradberry is an assistant district public defender for the 27th Judicial District. He succeeds Judge C. Creed McGinley, who has retired.

Lee also appointed William E. Phillips II as a judge in the 3rd Judicial District, which covers Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, and Hawkins counties.

Phillips is an attorney at Phillips and Hale in Rogersville. He succeeds Judge Thomas J. Wright, who also retired.