Summer-Like Conditions Coming to An End with Rain Chances Returning

Weather Update – Saturday, October 9 – 5:30 PM

TODAY:

Another warm day was in store for West Tennessee this Saturday. A warm front moved across the northern part of the region this morning. This lead to more humid conditions. A few clouds remained for a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon.Highs remained in the mid 80’s. Tonight, we will see a few more clouds move in leading to partly cloudy skies but clear out by morning. Lows should drop into the upper 60’s with more humid conditions.

TOMORROW:

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies should help highs reach in the upper 80’s. This continues our unseasonably warm temperatures. Wind speeds in the teens and twenties continue. Lows should drop into the mid 60’s and clouds begin to move in, with partly to mostly cloudy skies ahead of another front on Monday.

THIS WEEK:

A cold front moves in on Monday. This will bring a mostly cloudy day and wet day. Highs should reach in the lower 80’s with lows in the lower 60’s. Wind speeds up to 30 MPH are possible. Showers should begin around 10 AM and last throughout the evening. Tuesday and Wednesday should remain dry and cloudy for the most part. Highs should not exceed mid 80’s. A low chance of rain returns on Thursday. Main rain chances return Friday ahead of the second cold front.

THIS WEEKEND:

Fall-like temperatures return next weekend after the passing of the second cold front on Friday. On Saturday, mostly sunny skies are expected thanks to a high pressure. Highs in the upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s. Into Sunday, sunshine continues. Upper 60’s for a high will stick around. Sunday’s lows should drop into the 40’s to lower 50’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com