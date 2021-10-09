Tennessee offers to share costs on improvements by 2 rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee agriculture officials are offering to share the costs with landowners who are interested in improving the forests and watersheds on their properties near two rivers.

The state Department of Agriculture says the Duck and Elk Watershed Initiative is open for applications until Oct. 29.

The counties in the watershed of the Duck and Elk rivers include Bedford, Coffee, Dickson, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Humphreys, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore and Williamson.

Eligible activities include tree planting, forest improvement, invasive plant management and prescribed burning.

The activities should be implemented from January through May of next year.

The Division of Forestry is offering free site visits and consultations on action plans to improve the watershed.

