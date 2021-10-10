A church in Parsons celebrates a century of worship

PARSONS, Tenn. — One church is taking a step back into time.

A local church rejoices in celebration of a century spreading the word. Temple Worship Center in Parsons has been around for 100 years.

Church members remembered the ones that established the foundation and where they are now.

“We are very proud of how the church has been supported by the community, by former members, by visitors and friends. Even the town of Parsons has supported us through all these years,” said pastor Joseph Fisher.

Pastor Fisher says the congregation participated in three days worth of events to celebrate the church’s long history.

They also created a time capsule that will be opened 25 years from now. Fisher says they put various momentos into the time capsule including masks.

“Various people signed masks to go into the time capsule. It was something that we wanted the people in 2046 to see, how we were worshiping and celebrating in the year of 2021,” Fisher said.

Guest speaker Charles Rodgers says his father was a pastor at the church over 60 years ago. He says he had fond memories of the church and was honored to be back.

“This is exciting to me. I have been looking forward to it. I really wanted to be here today. I really did,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers started his career at Temple Worship Center as a teenage. So being back where it all started makes it much more special.

“I haven’t been back since I remember. That was about 60 years ago. We drove up and saw this beautiful place and it just excited me. I know I’m going to enjoy it,” Rodgers said.

The church continued the celebration with a service at 3 p.m. and a second guest speaker.