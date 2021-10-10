Breezy With A Few Storms Possible Tomorrow

Weather Update – Sunday, October 10 – 9:30 PM

We’ve enjoyed a dry and summer like weekend while to our west a severe weather setup is taking place. The weather will stay quiet here for the overnight but a few showers and storms will be in the mix anytime late morning into the mid afternoon as rain chances increase through the day on Monday. Right now it doesn’t look like the magnitude of storms will be with us like we are seeing to our west over the southern Plains, but we’ll have to be mindful tomorrow afternoon. Our risk is fairly low at a 1 our of 5 risk so the system is expected to weaken substantially before arriving here and most of the severe energy will move just north and east of us.

OVERNIGHT:

Another gorgeous evening ahead with clear skies and a splendid sunset. We’ll see a few clouds enter the picture in the late night hours with overnight lows around 67 for another mild night ahead. South winds between 2 and 8 mph.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off with partly cloudy skies in the upper 60’s. Showers and storms will become likely by the afternoon hours with gusty winds and small hail possible. A couple of storms may become strong in the afternoon so stay weather aware. Highs in the lower 80’s with south winds 10 to 15 mph and gusting to 30 mph at times.

Right now it looks as though the storm system will weaken as it heads our way but we’ll be at a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.

THIS WEEK:

A cold front moves in on Monday. This will bring a mostly cloudy day and wet day. Highs should reach in the lower 80’s with lows in the lower 60’s. Wind speeds up to 30 MPH are possible. Showers should begin around 10 AM and last throughout the evening. Tuesday and Wednesday should remain dry and cloudy for the most part. Highs should not exceed mid 80’s. A low chance of rain returns on Thursday. Main rain chances return Friday ahead of the second cold front.

THIS WEEKEND:

Fall-like temperatures return next weekend after the passing of the second cold front on Friday. On Saturday, mostly sunny skies are expected thanks to a high pressure. Highs in the upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s. Into Sunday, sunshine continues. Upper 60’s for a high will stick around. Sunday’s lows should drop into the 40’s to lower 50’s.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

