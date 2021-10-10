Local man parts with car, home for mission trip around the world

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — “I’m actually planning on leaving in January to be out the country for 11 months and going around the world on a mission trip, preaching the gospel and going to third world countries and maybe spreading hope love and joy,” says Martin.

In the beginning of September, 24-year-old Zachary Martin started raising money for an 11-month-long mission trip.

“I wanted to make a lasting impact and I seen one for 11 months which that seemed crazy. 11 months out of the country, just leaving with just a backpack you know, that’s crazy,” Martin says.

Martin has already raised $13,000 in a month in a half. He sold his car, had support from his community and eventually will sell his house.

“I actually sold my car in August. I sold it in August before I ever started raising money. I knew I was going to go on a mission trip and I was like, I just need to go and get rid of this and I actually had a boat and I sold both of them because I’m not going to use them. I mean, I’m not going to be here for that long. I’m not going to need it,” said Martin.

With only one backpack, Martin is traveling to Central America, South America and Africa.

“A lot of these people, they don’t have what we have in America. They don’t have television, WiFi, they don’t have running water. They don’t have all these things but they can at least have some peace, hope, love and joy in their lives and I hope to give that to them with Jesus Christ,” said Martin.

Martin is excited for his trip and can’t wait to come back and share his experience.

“I’m going to be completely different because I don’t see how you can go somewhere and live in a place like that and see what, like how privileged we actually are to be able to live like this, live like we do and yeah, life can suck but, somebody always has it worse,” said Martin.

