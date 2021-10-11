Showers Will Move Out Later Tonight Sunny Tomorrow!

Monday Evening Update, Oct 11 7:30 PM

We are monitoring closely this evening as the last of the remaining showers move towards the Tennessee River. There is a 1 of 5 chance that any of them could become strong or severe, but so far, we have seen only wind driven rain. Showers and storms will move out overnight with skies becoming mostly clear by morning. Cooler temperatures with overnight lows in the upper 50’s by morning.

You can track the latest as well as the rain moves through. Here is a look at StormTracker 7 Radar:

Tonight, Expect clearing skies late. Overnight lows around 56 degrees by morning. Winds should die down some from the earlier 30 mph gusts and turn more from the northeast at 4 – 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow looks really nice and sunny with highs around 81. We’ll notice a drier air-mass with less humid weather. Light northeast winds around 5 mph.

Our next big rain chance will be around Friday with a powerful system expected to drop our temperatures into the upper 60’s for Saturday’s highs and lower to mid 40’s for lows. Next weekend looks very much a return to Fall!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

