Warm And Windy, Storms Later

Weather Update: Monday, October, 11 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a rather warm note. Temps are hovering in the upper 60s to low 70s. A fairly strong cold front and associated upper trough will gradually shift east through today. The main effect for us initially will be the breezy to windy conditions. Winds may be sustained between 15-20 mph at times this afternoon. I expect some sunshine through this morning. Temps should warm through the 70s to around 80. The CAMs are still split on the intensity of the afternoon showers and storms. They all bring a moist conveyor with heavy rain and storms through the area mainly after 1:00 PM through early evening. Some however, show the line deepens enough to support at least a isolated wind damage threat.