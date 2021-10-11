William Lee Kail, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home, with Bro. Johnny McKeel officiating. Burial to follow in the Cypress United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Kail Family will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Kail was born on September 8, 1943, to the late William McDonald Kail and Mary Ann Morris Kail. Mr. Kail proudly served his country in the Tennessee National Guard for over 24 years. He worked as a farmer his whole life and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 23 years: Norma Raye Wilson Kail; his second wife: Connie Sue Bedwell Kail; one son: Anthony Lee Kail; four brothers: Larry Joe Kail, James Paul Kail, Richard Lynn Kail, Tommy Joe Kail; and one sister: Gladys Marie Tucker.

He is survived by three sons: Douglas Lee Kail (Pamela) of Dyersburg, TN, Cody Lee Kail (Lesley) of Alamo, TN, Billy Eubank of Belleville, MI; one daughter: Amy Kail Glidwell (Billy) of Maury City, TN; two brothers: Jerry Wayne Kail of Gravette, AR, Roy Gene Kail of Dyersburg, TN; one sister: Linda Raye Darling (Cecil) of Alamo, TN; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Kail family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Serving as Pallbearers are Cody Lee Kail, Douglas Lee Kail, E.W Lee Baggett, Anthony Lee Kail, Shannon Earl Hughes, Timothy Kail. Honorary Pallbearers are Michael Knox, Cody Woods, Brody Kail, Daghur Hulme, Tobias Moody.