Cast members give preview of ‘Hairspray: The Musical’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready because you can’t stop the beat!

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News stopped by The Ned Tuesday to get a sneak preview of their production of “Hairspray: The Musical.”

The cast and crew members are working hard to bring this eight time Tony Award winning Broadway musical to life.

“Hairspray: The Musical” is family-friendly, full of laughter, romance, and songs you cannot stop singing along to.

Cast members say there is a big message behind it all, but they also want you to have fun.

“There’s a really good meaning to Hairspray. It’s about racial equality, and fatphobia is another one. And it’s just got a lot of good meanings I really want the audience to kind of get,”said Paige Austin, who plays Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray: The Musical.”

“I want them to have a fun time, most definitely. I want them to be excited and to have that feeling of, you know, seeing a show like Broadway,” said Trey Brown, who plays Seaweed J. Stubbs in “Hairspray: The Musical.”

Cast members also want to encourage kids to audition for the shows.

You can catch “Hairspray: The Musical” at The Ned.

Show dates are Thursday, Oct. 21 through Saturday, Oct. 23.

