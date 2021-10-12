|Lori Rene Billingsley of Paris, TN
|64
|Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY
|Monday, October 11, 2021
|Celebration of Life will be at her residence at 5:00 PM Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
|November 5, 1956 in Roanoke, VA
|Jerry Franklin Thompson and Lois Lee Jones Thompson, both preceded
|Mickey Billingsley of Paris, TN; Married: Feb. 4, 1993
|Sara (Matthew) Ohlman of Atlanta, GA
|Lisa (Bill) Pittman of Tarpon Springs, FL
|Frank Thompson, Jr. of Tarpon Springs, FL
Ron Thompson of Muscle Shoals, AL
John Thompson of Milan, TN
|Niece: Jessica Daniel; Nephews: Eric Plumley & Phillip Plumley
Great nephew: Gabriel Daniel
|Lori retired from Henry County Medical Center in patient relations. She was a Christian and a longtime member of the Jaycees. She served on the LPN Board of Admissions at the Tennessee Technology Center, she served as President of the Paris-Henry County Youth Orchestra, and she served as Middle Recruiter Board Member of the Tennessee Society for Healthcare Consumer Advocacy.