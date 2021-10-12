Lori Rene Billingsley

WBBJ Staff,
Billingsley Lori AloneLori Rene Billingsley of Paris, TN
64
Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, KY
Monday, October 11, 2021
Celebration of Life will be at her residence at 5:00 PM Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
November 5, 1956 in Roanoke, VA
Jerry Franklin Thompson and Lois Lee Jones Thompson, both preceded
Mickey Billingsley of Paris, TN; Married: Feb. 4, 1993
Sara (Matthew) Ohlman of Atlanta, GA
Lisa (Bill) Pittman of Tarpon Springs, FL
Frank Thompson, Jr. of Tarpon Springs, FL

Ron Thompson of Muscle Shoals, AL

John Thompson of Milan, TN
Niece: Jessica Daniel; Nephews: Eric Plumley & Phillip Plumley

Great nephew: Gabriel Daniel
Lori retired from Henry County Medical Center in patient relations.  She was a Christian and a longtime member of the Jaycees. She served on the LPN Board of Admissions at the Tennessee Technology Center, she served as President of the Paris-Henry County Youth Orchestra, and she served as Middle Recruiter Board Member of the Tennessee Society for Healthcare Consumer Advocacy.
