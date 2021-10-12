Mugshots : Madison County : 10/08/21 – 10/12/21

1/10 Hart, Darius Hart, Darius: Violation of probation

2/10 Beene, Charlie Beene, Charlie: Violation of community corrections

3/10 Burke, Jonathan Burke, Jonathan: Violation of order of protection

4/10 Elvington, Kelsey Elvington, Kelsey: Assault

5/10 Englet, Todd Englet, Todd: Violation of probation



6/10 Jenkins, Ricco Jenkins, Ricco: Failure to appear

7/10 Lyons, Christopher Lyons, Christopher: Public intoxication

8/10 Mason, Bodhi Mason, Bodhi: Shoplifting/theft of property

9/10 Vasser, Charles Vasser, Charles: Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/10 Willis, Patrick Willis, Patrick: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.