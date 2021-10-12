Mugshots : Madison County : 10/08/21 – 10/12/21 October 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Hart, Darius Hart, Darius: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Beene, Charlie Beene, Charlie: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Burke, Jonathan Burke, Jonathan: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Elvington, Kelsey Elvington, Kelsey: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Englet, Todd Englet, Todd: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Jenkins, Ricco Jenkins, Ricco: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Lyons, Christopher Lyons, Christopher: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Mason, Bodhi Mason, Bodhi: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Vasser, Charles Vasser, Charles: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Willis, Patrick Willis, Patrick: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter