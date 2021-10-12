Traffic Specialist – Charlotte, NC
Traffic Specialist
WCCB Television Traffic department seeks an experienced Traffic Specialist
The position includes but is not limited to the following duties:
- Maintains commercial copy for three stations
- Maintains files & archive files/traffic instructions
- Communicates needs to AE’s and clients
- Troubleshoots problems with copy delivery or anything impeding completion of work
- Cross-training to help with other traffic duties
- Perform other related duties as assigned
- Secondary duties may include downloads from FTP sites
Required knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
Must have excellent organizational skills, be able to meet tight deadlines, accuracy, work independently, be detail oriented, handle multiple tasks, prioritize and possess problem solving skills.
Knowledge of Google Apps-Google Sheets
Ability to work in a team environment
Communication with other departments and clients is essential.
Two years of television traffic experience preferred.
Knowledge of WideOrbit highly preferred.
Work location is WCCB 1 Television Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com
Lou Mauney
Traffic Manager
EOE