Traffic Specialist – Charlotte, NC

Traffic Specialist

WCCB Television Traffic department seeks an experienced Traffic Specialist

The position includes but is not limited to the following duties:

Maintains commercial copy for three stations

Maintains files & archive files/traffic instructions

Communicates needs to AE’s and clients

Troubleshoots problems with copy delivery or anything impeding completion of work

Cross-training to help with other traffic duties

Perform other related duties as assigned

Secondary duties may include downloads from FTP sites

Required knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Must have excellent organizational skills, be able to meet tight deadlines, accuracy, work independently, be detail oriented, handle multiple tasks, prioritize and possess problem solving skills.

Knowledge of Google Apps-Google Sheets

Ability to work in a team environment

Communication with other departments and clients is essential.

Two years of television traffic experience preferred.

Knowledge of WideOrbit highly preferred.

Work location is WCCB 1 Television Place, Charlotte, NC 28205

Send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com

Lou Mauney

Traffic Manager

EOE