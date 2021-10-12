Warmer Temperatures Ahead

Tuesday Evening Update, Oct 12 7:30 PM

The cold front that brought a nice break in the humidity has stalled out just to our south and will return as more of a warm front soon. Warm and humid air will again lift northward into west Tennessee. We’ll return to the upper 80’s and the dewpoints will again climb to the mid to upper 60’s. A strong upper level trough along with a powerful cold front will dive south through the area by Friday with showers and storms becoming likely. Behind the front will be a return to below normal temperatures and fall weather!

Tonight, Expect increasing clouds. Overnight lows around 63 degrees by morning. Light and variable winds 2 – 4 mph. A slight chance of a shower in the early morning hours mainly before sunrise.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80’s. Chance of rain around 20 percent with brisk southwest breezes by late morning 5-15 mph.



Our next big rain chance will be around Friday with a powerful system expected to drop our temperatures into the upper 60’s for Saturday’s highs and lower to mid 40’s for lows. Next weekend looks very much a return to Fall!

