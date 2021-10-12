Funeral service for Willie Lee Bond, age 87, will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Beech Bluff, TN.

Mr. Bond died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Bond will be Friday, October 15, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.