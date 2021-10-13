Hardin County Medical Center spotlights National Emergency Nurses Day

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Oct. 13, 2021 is National Emergency Nurses Day, a day specifically dedicated to the recognition of ER nurses across the country.

1/3 Hardin Medical Center (Photo courtesy: Hardin Medical Center)

2/3 Hardin Medical Center (Photo courtesy: Hardin Medical Center)

3/3 Hardin Medical Center (Photo courtesy: Hardin Medical Center)





The Hardin County Medical Center is spotlighting their ER nurses and giving them the credit they deserve.

“If you look at the word ‘grit,’ it means passion and perseverance for long-term meaningful goals. COVID, the pandemic, has been long term. So, it has taken a lot of tenacity and perseverance of our team to push through this. We believe that that our emergency room nurses are some of the best,” said Marketing Director Lisa Peterson.

Interim CEO Charlotte Burns and Peterson say ER nurses are the jack of all trades and are exceptional multitaskers.

“They really work closely together as a team, you know. You have to have a team effort in the emergency department because it’s a critical patient you have. Everyone has a responsibility, everyone knows their responsibility and their role, and they’re really working as a team,” Burns said.

Even through a global pandemic and ongoing nursing shortage, they continue to show up and give their all.

“They care so much about patients. It’s just so important that they be recognized. They take risks every day. You know that there’s the potential that they can get the infection themselves. They could take it home to their families. But again, what outweighs that is, is their desire and their passion to take care of patients,” Burns said.

Burns and Peterson are asking for your help to relieve some of the strain on these hard working ER nurses, and to get vaccinated.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News would like to recognize all of the emergency nurses.

We appreciate all the blood, sweat, and tears that our emergency nurses have dedicated to caring for us and our families.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.