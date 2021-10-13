Mr. James Edward Fowler was born on February 28, 1941, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on October 10, 2021, at Forest Cove Nursing Home in Jackson, Tennessee.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00pm on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Please continue to keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log on to bledsoefuneralhome.com