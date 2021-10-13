Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/21 – 10/13/21 October 13, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Davis, Rachel-lurena Davis, Rachel-lurena: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Ainsworth, Joshua Ainsworth, Joshua: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, fraudulent use of a credit/atm card Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Bond, Jabari Bond, Jabari: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Brooks, Brya Brooks, Brya: Reckless endangerment, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Davis, Cedarius Davis, Cedarius: Reckless endangerment, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Fletcher, Virginia Fletcher, Virginia: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Greer, Tylerick Greer, Tylerick: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Hayslett, Jason Hayslett, Jason: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Hudson, Tasha Hudson, Tasha: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jackson, Eddie Jackson, Eddie: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Livings, Thaddius Livings, Thaddius: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Mckinnie, James Mckinnie, James: Resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Schuerenberg, Jennifer Schuerenberg, Jennifer: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Shields, Waymond Shields, Waymond: Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Turner, Reginald Turner, Reginald: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Tyson, Brionn Tyson, Brionn: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Vansunder, Nicole Vansunder, Nicole: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter