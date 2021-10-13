Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/21 – 10/13/21

1/17 Davis, Rachel-lurena Davis, Rachel-lurena: Violation of community corrections

2/17 Ainsworth, Joshua Ainsworth, Joshua: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, fraudulent use of a credit/atm card

3/17 Bond, Jabari Bond, Jabari: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal trespass

4/17 Brooks, Brya Brooks, Brya: Reckless endangerment, reckless driving

5/17 Davis, Cedarius Davis, Cedarius: Reckless endangerment, reckless driving



6/17 Fletcher, Virginia Fletcher, Virginia: Possession of methamphetamine, contraband in penal institution, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Greer, Tylerick Greer, Tylerick: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism, criminal trespass

8/17 Hayslett, Jason Hayslett, Jason: Violation of community corrections

9/17 Hudson, Tasha Hudson, Tasha: Assault

10/17 Jackson, Eddie Jackson, Eddie: Violation of probation



11/17 Livings, Thaddius Livings, Thaddius: Simple domestic assault

12/17 Mckinnie, James Mckinnie, James: Resisting stop/arrest

13/17 Schuerenberg, Jennifer Schuerenberg, Jennifer: Failure to appear

14/17 Shields, Waymond Shields, Waymond: Assault, vandalism

15/17 Turner, Reginald Turner, Reginald: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, vandalism, criminal trespass



16/17 Tyson, Brionn Tyson, Brionn: Failure to appear

17/17 Vansunder, Nicole Vansunder, Nicole: Failure to appear



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.