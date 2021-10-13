Partly Cloudy And Warmer

Weather Update: Wednesday, October 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. we have a rather mild start to the day with temps already in the 70s for most of the area. This is a warm response to a large and deep trough developing across the Plains. A warm front was noted lifting north across the region this morning. It has mainly only produced clouds for us so far, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out especially north of I-40 through late this morning. Otherwise a warm cap should develop eventually removing all chances of rain through the rest of today. In addition there should be a notable decrease in clouds, though with moisture still gradually increasing, we will keep some. Otherwise, expect a light southerly breeze and reasonably humid day with temps around 85 this afternoon.

