Police investigating shooting that led to man’s death

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting.

JPD says that its officers responded to the area of 164 Lincoln Circle around 8 p.m. on Tuesday after an alert from the Shotspotter system.

JPD says its officer found the crime scene, but did not find any damage or a victim.

Later, 29-year-old Quintez Brown made it to a local hospital and was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to JPD. The department says he was declared dead sometime later.

Jackson police ask that anyone with information on the death of Brown or about the shooting to contact them at (731) 425-8400.

