Robert Sean Greene

Robert Sean Greene left his earthly home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from his very favorite place Saint Croix, US Virgin Islands at the age of 50.

Born on January 26, 1971, he lived most of his life in Collierville, Tennessee. He is survived by his wife, Torrie Huddleston Greene of Cordova, TN, his sons, Sean Austin Greene, United States Army and Zimmer Jackson Greene, San Diego State University, his stepsons, Noah Seavers (Brittany) of Collierville, TN and Micah Seavers of Cordova, TN, along with his father, Joseph Lynn Greene, Sr. (Janet) of Germantown, TN. He also leaves his brother, Scott Allen Greene (Rhea) of Cincinnati, OH, his nieces, Elizabeth Bailey Greene and Alexandra Reagan Greene, and nephew, Robert Seth Greene, as well as the mother of his children, Nina Michele Renfrow Greene of Collierville, TN, his beloved Aunt “Fa”, Sharon Gurley Monaghan, uncle, John W. Gurley, Jr. and a host of wonderful cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Teresa Gurley Greene Seal of Memphis, TN and Saint Croix, USVI, his stepson, Jake Seavers of Collierville, TN, his oldest brother, Joseph “Bobo” Lynn Greene, Jr. and cherished aunt, Camille Gurley Gentry (Enoch).

Sean graduated from Collierville High School in 1989 and attended Middle Tennessee State University. His true passion was for landscape design and he designed the grounds for Quantum House 2000 in Memphis, TN, along with the original landscape architecture for The Bass Pro Shop at the Memphis Pyramid. While certainly not the best golfer, he was formerly a member at Memphis National Golf Club in Collierville, TN.

Sean’s second home was in St. Croix, USVI and he spent as much time there as possible. If there is any comfort to take in his sudden passing, it is that he was in the place that he loved the most. He was fortunate and proud to share it with so many of his loved ones who shared in the joy of the island and the Greene Family traditions. Raise your hook bracelets if you know!

Sean was a friend to all who knew him and never met a stranger. His legacy is how he shaped the lives of the young men he was entrusted with and his beautiful gift for making those around him laugh. He made excellent cheese dip (Seancho’s!), he adored Tennessee Football, Memphis Tigers Basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. Sean was a loving husband. He was THE MOST proud father. He loved his people fiercely. He was unfailingly generous of spirit and had an incredible way of making those around him feel at home and welcomed.

A current popular TV show quote asks us, “Do you know what the happiest animal in the world is? It’s a goldfish. It’s got a 10 second memory. Be a goldfish.” And Sean was that goldfish. He forgave instantly, he held no grudges, he bore no ill will towards anyone. He was continually at peace. He knew that any story worth telling was worth telling twice. Or a hundred times, whatever it took.

Be it Rum or Rumple, Sean would raise a glass with you, oftentimes in memory of those we lost. He was the life of the party, the bringer of jokes (and sometimes happily the butt of those jokes!). Good or bad, Sean was gonna tell ya like it was. And then have your back entirely no matter what. Sean celebrated JOY. He kept us laughing. He was THE BEST best friend. He will live on in our laughter, as he would want. While he will be terribly missed, let his memory be a blessing to us all.

A gathering of family and friends of Sean will be from 12:30 to 1:30 P.M. Sunday, October 17, 2021 at The Quonset in Collierville. A Time of Remembrance will be from 1:30 to 2 P.M. and Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 P.M. at The Quonset in Collierville. The family requests that you wear Caribbean theme Sunday Funday, casual/Caribbean dress.

The Parting Glass, An Irish Farewell

Oh all the time that e’er I spent,

I spent it in good company;

And any harm that e’er I’ve done,

I trust it was to none but me;

May those I’ve loved through all the years

Have memories now they’ll e’er recall;

So fill me to the parting glass,

Goodnight, and joy be with you all.

Oh all the comrades that e’er I had,

Are sorry for my going away;

And all the loved ones that e’er I had

Would wish me one more day to stay.

But since it falls unto my lot

That I should leave and you should not,

I’ll gently rise and I’ll softly call

Goodnight, and joy be with you all.

Of all good times that e’er we shared,

I leave to you fond memory;

And for all the friendship that e’er we had

I ask you to remember me;

And when you sit and stories tell,

I’ll be with you and help recall;

So fill to me the parting glass,

God bless, and joy be with you all.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.