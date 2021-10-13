Sales/Office Assistant – Myrtle Beach, SC

Sales/Office Assistant

WFXB FOX TV has an immediate opening for a full-time sales assistant. This position is responsible for assisting the sales team with data entry of sales information into the Wide Orbit traffic system. They will also be responsible for filing, phones, assisting in producing sales presentations and other various office duties. Excellent computer skills are necessary and an attention to detail. Must be skilled in all Microsoft Office applications and Google Docs. Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Nielsen applications are preferred. Responsibilities also include data entry, working on advertising schedules, creating sales materials and proposals, pull and analyze Scarborough Research for sales presentations and other general sales support duties. Responsibilities also include internet sales support, scheduling, and materials management. Knowledge of Google AdSense and Photo Shop is a plus. The right candidate must be a detail oriented problem solver with the ability to multi task, and handle multiple priorities in a high energy sales department. Previous office experience preferred.

Interested people who are motivated, highly organized and have a positive mental attitude should send their resumes via e-mail to: brouse@wfxb.com

Mail your resume to:

WFXB FOX TV

Sales/Office Asst. Position

Attention: Bill Rouse

3364 Huger St.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer