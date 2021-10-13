Stormy Ending To Our Work Week

Wednesday Evening Update, Oct 13 4:30 PM

A strong upper level trough, a powerful cold front, along with the remnants of tropical storm Pamela, will interact to bring a stormy setup for Friday with showers and storms becoming likely. The added moisture and more complex nature of this system will be more likely for severe storms than the last system, which brought wind driven rain. A powerful cold front will move through quickly Friday night leaving some chilly mornings and cool days for the weekend into next week.

Tonight, Expect variable clouds and light southerly breezes. Overnight lows around 66 degrees by morning. Clouds will mix in again several times in the day with skies becoming cloudy by the evening with a scattered shower late.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with clouds taking over in the evening along with a few scattered showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80’s. Chance of rain around 20 percent with brisk southwest breezes by late morning 5-10 mph.

The humid and muggy weather will continue to build in through the day on Thursday ahead of the cold front. Notice the sharp transition in dewpoints between Friday and Saturday. It will feel chilly on Saturday morning and some Jackets ahead for the weekend!

Our next big rain chance will be around Friday with a powerful system expected to drop our temperatures into the upper 60’s for Saturday’s highs and lower to Low 40’s for lows. Next weekend looks very much a return to Fall and even some below normal temperatures!

**Check ahead on Friday as we’ll be monitoring a possible situation of strong to severe storms and download the WBBJ 7 Weather App and stay weather aware. We’ll also have the latest on any storms ahead on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com