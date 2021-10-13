The Blacksmith opens new location in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A popular Jackson restaurant is expanding to a new city.

The Blacksmith recently opened a second location at 2320 Amanda Avenue in Dyersburg.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of cuisine and is known to “forge culinary masterpieces with simple ingredients and a passion for serving our community.”

The original Blacksmith, which is located in Jackson on the site of a former blacksmith shop, opened in 2017.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page reads “We are THRILLED to spread the Live Local-Eat Local-Relax Local attitude to Dyersburg, TN.”

For more information on the new location, call (731) 287-0088.

