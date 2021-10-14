Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/21 – 10/14/21

1/38 Anthony White Anthony White: Violation of probation

2/38 Antonio Sims Antonio Sims: Violation of probation

3/38 Ashton Siler Ashton Siler: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/38 Beulah Boyd Beulah Boyd: Driving under the influence

5/38 Brandi Birchem Brandi Birchem: Assault



6/38 Charles Rayner Charles Rayner: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/38 Cynthia Doss Cynthia Doss: Shoplifting/theft of property

8/38 Darren Abriola Darren Abriola: Violation of probation

9/38 David Valentine David Valentine: Driving under the influence

10/38 Diamond Allen Diamond Allen: Simple domestic assault, vandalism



11/38 Edward Wood Edward Wood: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, sex offender registry violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

12/38 Heather Carlson Heather Carlson: Failure to appear

13/38 Iverous Hudson Iverous Hudson: Simple domestic assault

14/38 James Davidson James Davidson: Failure to appear

15/38 Jarvis Roberson Jarvis Roberson: Failure to appear



16/38 Jeff Buchanan Jeff Buchanan: Violation of probation

17/38 Jerry Office Jerry Office: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

18/38 John Travis John Travis: Violation of order of protection

19/38 Jonathan Romero Jonathan Romero: Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/38 Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Failure to appear, violation of probation



21/38 Justin Byrd Justin Byrd: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections

22/38 Kentrell Morrow Kentrell Morrow: Violation of probation

23/38 Kori Jones Kori Jones: Failure to appear

24/38 Latoya Sparks Latoya Sparks: Violation of community corrections

25/38 Leon Cole Leon Cole: Failure to appear



26/38 Lisa Henderson Lisa Henderson: Violation of probation

27/38 Lisa Yepez Lisa Yepez: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections

28/38 Meshyala White Meshyala White: Violation of community corrections

29/38 Michael Talley Michael Talley: Failure to appear

30/38 Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Aggravated domestic assault



31/38 Obie Davis Obie Davis: Public intoxication

32/38 Sandra Ware Sandra Ware: Failure to appear

33/38 Scotty Murphy Scotty Murphy: Violation of probation

34/38 Shameka Cox Shameka Cox: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/38 Stephen Brooks Stephen Brooks: Shoplifting/theft of property



36/38 Tequilla Jones Tequilla Jones: Violation of probation, failure to appear

37/38 Tertius Johnson Tertius Johnson: Aggravated assault

38/38 William Trentham William Trentham: Disorderly conduct













































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.