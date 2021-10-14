Mugshots : Madison County : 10/13/21 – 10/14/21 October 14, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/38Anthony White Anthony White: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/38Antonio Sims Antonio Sims: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/38Ashton Siler Ashton Siler: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/38Beulah Boyd Beulah Boyd: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 5/38Brandi Birchem Brandi Birchem: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/38Charles Rayner Charles Rayner: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/38Cynthia Doss Cynthia Doss: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/38Darren Abriola Darren Abriola: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/38David Valentine David Valentine: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 10/38Diamond Allen Diamond Allen: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/38Edward Wood Edward Wood: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, sex offender registry violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/38Heather Carlson Heather Carlson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/38Iverous Hudson Iverous Hudson: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/38James Davidson James Davidson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/38Jarvis Roberson Jarvis Roberson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/38Jeff Buchanan Jeff Buchanan: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/38Jerry Office Jerry Office: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/38John Travis John Travis: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 19/38Jonathan Romero Jonathan Romero: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/38Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/38Justin Byrd Justin Byrd: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 22/38Kentrell Morrow Kentrell Morrow: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/38Kori Jones Kori Jones: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 24/38Latoya Sparks Latoya Sparks: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/38Leon Cole Leon Cole: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/38Lisa Henderson Lisa Henderson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 27/38Lisa Yepez Lisa Yepez: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/38Meshyala White Meshyala White: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 29/38Michael Talley Michael Talley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/38Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/38Obie Davis Obie Davis: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 32/38Sandra Ware Sandra Ware: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/38Scotty Murphy Scotty Murphy: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/38Shameka Cox Shameka Cox: Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/38Stephen Brooks Stephen Brooks: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 36/38Tequilla Jones Tequilla Jones: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 37/38Tertius Johnson Tertius Johnson: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 38/38William Trentham William Trentham: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/14/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter