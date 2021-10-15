Elizabeth Ann Goforth was born June 6, 1945 and passed away peacefully on October 7, 2021 at her granddaughter and caregiver’s home, Tiffany Push.

Ann was known by most who knew her and was loved by everyone who met her. She took in many family members and anyone who needed a place to rest their heads and eat a meal. Ann worked several jobs to support her loved ones and friends.

Ann leaves her beloved and only son, Leslie Goforth (Kathy) and her sister, Mae Walker (Arvis). She also leaves two granddaughters, Tiffany Push and Brittany Push; and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Push, Cameron Hitt, Daniel Tristan, Alejandro Push, Arianna Push, Venny Push and Isabella Push. She raised many of her family members and her nieces and nephews, Mary Lynn Push (Bubba) who also helped care for Ann, Sherry King (Bobby), Tommy Goforth (Loretta) and Michael Goforth. She also leaves a nephew, Doug Whitamore (Theresa) and her beloved niece, Deborah Lipe.

She had many other nieces, nephews and cousins whom she raised who have not been mentioned and loved her. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Goforth and her grandson, Ricky Goforth.

Graveside Services for Mrs. GoForth will be held at 2 P.M. Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Eads Cemetery in Eads, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Peebles Funeral Home in Ann’s Funeral Fund or to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.