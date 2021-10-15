Services for Mrs. Emma “Janey” Holman Long, age 69 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

The Live Webcast for Mrs. Long, will begin on Wednesday, at 12:55 P.M., C.S.T.. You can view the Live Webcast by clicking on the following You Tube Link. https://youtu.be/65XJjZy_VKo

