Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/21 – 10/15/21 October 15, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/4Arnold, Alexandria Arnold, Alexandria: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/4Benson, Penny Benson, Penny: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/4Manley, Kavorrieon Manley, Kavorrieon: Simple domestic assault, harassment/domestic assault, vandalism, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/4Patel, Vrajkumar Patel, Vrajkumar: Violation alcoholic beverage laws Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/15/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter