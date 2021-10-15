Mugshots : Madison County : 10/14/21 – 10/15/21

1/4 Arnold, Alexandria Arnold, Alexandria: Violation of probation, failure to appear

2/4 Benson, Penny Benson, Penny: Violation of community corrections

3/4 Manley, Kavorrieon Manley, Kavorrieon: Simple domestic assault, harassment/domestic assault, vandalism, violation of probation

4/4 Patel, Vrajkumar Patel, Vrajkumar: Violation alcoholic beverage laws







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/15/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.