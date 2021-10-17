Another Chilly Evening In West Tennessee with A Warmer Start to the Work Week

Weather Update – Saturday, October 16 – 5:30 PM

TODAY:

The passing cold front on Friday brought some showers and cooler temperatures but today we’ve seen some pretty sunny skies. Similar to yesterday, highs reached into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s giving it some real fall-like conditions to match up with the calendar. Clear conditions should be lasting into the evening as lows drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. A frost advisory is in effect this evening as we see another chilly night across parts of West Tennessee. As we come pretty close to meeting freezing temperatures, we are also approaching the average date of the first freeze here in West Tennessee.

TOMORROW:

Sunny conditions last into the day as a high pressure continues to move in. Highs should reach back into the lower 70’s for another fall-like day tomorrow. Overnight, a few clouds could move in. Lows should drop into the 40’s for another cool, fall night.

THIS WEEK:

Into Tuesday, a partly cloudy day remains with highs in the lower 70’s. A few clouds will continue to roll in over the course of the day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies should stick around overnight. Lows should drop into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

On Wednesday, we start warming up a little with highs in the mid 70’s. A partly to mostly cloudy day is in store ahead of a cold front. Chances for showers will be greatest around midnight towards early Thursday morning. Lows should drop into the upper 50’s. Showers will roll in along the front throughout Thursday morning and afternoon as it passes. Highs should remain in the lower 70’s. Lows should drop into the upper 40’s that night.

A cooler day is in store Friday with highs in the upper 60’s and partly cloudy skies. Skies will continue to clear leaving sunshine ahead on Saturday with another sunny and cooler weekend ahead.

