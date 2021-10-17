Scarecrow Contest raises money for local families

ALAMO, Tenn. — Crockett County is getting in the Halloween spirit with scarecrows.

Sports Plus in Alamo is hosting a Scarecrow Contest from October 15 -19.

The money raised from the contest goes to the Noah Organization.

Noah stands for neighbors offering assistance and hope. The organization helps families in Crockett county that need help doing everyday tasks.

The scarecrows are on display on the Alamo courthouse lawn, and prizes will be given at the end of the contest.

Haley Ball with Sports Plus says getting the opportunity to give back to the community in such a fun way is rewarding.

She says if you do not wish to participate. They are also accepting donations.